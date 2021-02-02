Join Us Feb 6! USAF Online Aikido Class Series!

by

We are excited to invite you to the next class in the USAF Aikido Online Series. This will take place on Saturday, February 6 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructors Charlie McGinnis, Shihan – Aikido of Cincinnati (OH), Emmanual Herzog, Shidoin – Florida Aikikai (FL), and Marilène Gélinas, Fukushidoin – Montérégie Aikikai (Quebec, Canada). Each class in our Online Series hosts instructors from our diverse USAF family, and will be held every Saturday, alternating weekly between adult classes and classes designed specifically for kids.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, February 6 at 1 pm EDT:

We had such a successful series in 2020, and it’s all because of this wonderful community and the enthusiastic participants. We are enormously grateful for your support. Thank you.

We also welcome any newcomers to this series, and hope you enjoy the class. Don’t forget you can always view all previous classes on the USAF Youtube Page!

See you online!