Join Us June 12 For The Last USAF Aikido for Kids Class Before Summer Break!

We hope you can join us for the final Aikido For Kids Online Class on Saturday, June 12 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT). This class will feature our Sansuikai friends and instructors Anne Slui and Edo Slui, from Aikido Ando in the Netherlands.

This class is open to everyone and will run concurrently on Zoom and Live on the USAF – United States Aikido Federation Facebook page. Please invite your students and anyone you think would be interested.

Join the Zoom Class, June 12 at 1 pm EDT:

https://zoom.us/j/99239932965?pwd=QXBSOXdsZGNEQ1NrT0M2emJGQk9BZz09

The USAF Aikido Online series will meet for one more adult class before our summer break. The final class on June 19th will also feature members of our international Sansuikai family. We hope you can make it!

See you online! We hope you enjoy the class!