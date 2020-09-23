You are here: Home / USAF Aikido Online Class Series / Join us September 26th! USAF Aikido for Kids Online Class!

Join us September 26th! USAF Aikido for Kids Online Class!

September 23, 2020 by
We are excited to invite you to the 5th Aikido For Kids Online Class taking place on Saturday, September 26 at 1 pm EDT (12 pm CDT / 10 am PDT) featuring guest instructor Mohamed Mounji, 6th dan, Aikido de la Montagne.
Join the Zoom Class, September 26 at 1 pm EDT:
This 45 minute class will run concurrently Live on the USAF-United States Aikido Federation Facebook page and is open to everyone. Please invite your friends and students and anyone you think would be interested.
Thank you to those who joined a class previously. We appreciate your participation and support.
See you online!
Filed Under: USAF Aikido Online Class Series, USAF Latest News
