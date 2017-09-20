Living Aikido Life – An Invitation to Learning

by

A soft shuffle of barefoot students draws attention to the peaceful silence soon to envelop the practice space we call Dojo. As if by magic, the wave of people dressed in white uniforms find their spots as they slowly line-up in a sitting position called Seiza. And in a moment, all time seems to pause. Like breath, this is a suspension of thoughts, a way to call back one’s mental activity to the present moment and the space which one occupies. In this moment of recollection, all becomes unified. The state of calm ensues and invites new learning. Oftentimes announced by a clap, then another, then a third, the line of students bow, synchronized by an inner rhythm acquired through the practice of awareness and presence. Thus, practice begins.

Being immersed in the study and practice of Aikido – or any dedicated practice for that matter – slowly becomes part of our lives and in many ways it also becomes our way of living. As that happens, we become “insiders” and slowly adjust our language to express principles and concepts otherwise elusive to the general public. Maybe more so than other Martial Arts, Aikido has to felt to be understood – or to be experienced at deep physiological and psychological levels.

The beauty of Aikido rests within its offerings. As students develop their skills, they also become more confident and more in tune with their own bodies, and their partners’. This generates a way of learning through partnership and it extends far beyond the Dojo’s mats, into the daily life comprised by a multitude of situations and relationships always in a state of permanent change.

Living Aikido Life is the embodiment of Aikido’s principles and it gently grows over time, much like a majestic tree soaring towards the Heavens. This is the message of the full length documentary titled Living Aikido Life, a message told by ten wonderful human beings whose life-long dedication to Aikido is making the world a better place for future generations to come.

Living Aikido Life is an invitation to learning, an open window into the world of those who share the same passion and love for the “Art of Peace” as the world has come to know it. The film captures the many aspects of the art, and offers “how to” insight to educators, parents, students; young and old, regardless of their culture, nationality, or any other artificial boundaries that separate us.

Living Aikido Life presents Aikido to the world in a way that hopefully respects the wishes of Aikido’s Founder Morihei Ueshiba who hoped that one day Aikido will bring peace to the world and harmonize society. Dojo-Cho and Instructors are invited to acquire and use the film as a fundraiser, as an introduction to Aikido for new students, or as part of their Dojo’s events. All orders of the film will support the goal of making the film freely available to any Public School in the world.

A Trailer and more information can be found on the project’s website: http://livingaikido.life/dojo-cho-info/

Bogdan Heretoiu

Central Illinois Aikikai