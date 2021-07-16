Technical Committee Announcement

We hope you and your dojos are doing as well as can be expected during these challenging times. As you know, the USAF and the aikido community at large were hit with a tremendous loss in February with the passing of our dear friend and long-time USAF Technical Committee (TC) member, Donovan Waite. He is greatly missed by all.

With this loss, we discussed the importance of adding a new member to the TC. We would have made this announcement at summer camp after our annual meeting but due to camp’s cancellation, we are writing to share the news that the TC has voted Penny Bernath, 7th dan, Shihan and co–Chief Instructor of Florida Aikikai, as its newest member.

Penny received the rank of 7th dan this past January, which is one of the requirements to be eligible for the TC. Additional reasons for Penny’s selection include her involvement in the USAF for close to 50 years and her recognition within the community as a valued member both on and off the mat. She served on the USAF Board of Directors for multiple terms, and she has taught many seminars at USAF dojos on a regular basis.

We congratulate Penny and are proud of all her achievements and dedication to the aikido community.

We look forward to being in touch again soon,

Y. Yamada and the Technical Committee