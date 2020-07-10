You are here: Home / USAF Latest News / USAF Aikido Online Class Series

USAF Aikido Online Class Series

The USAF Board and Working Group are excited to announce the official kickoff of the USAF Aikido Online Class Series on Saturday, July 18 at 1 pm EST (12 pm CST / 10 am PST) featuring guest instructors Harvey Konigsberg, Jim Soviero, and Sylvie Firestone. Each class will host instructors exclusively from our diverse USAF family and will be held every other Saturday.

Additionally, we are pleased to offer USAF Aikido Online Class Series for Kids! The first class will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 1 pm EST. These classes will also be conducted every two weeks, alternating with the adult series. All ages are welcome.

These weekly Zoom classes are open to everyone and will run concurrently on Facebook Live through the official USAF Facebook page.

Join the Zoom Class, July 18 at 1 pm ESThttps://zoom.us/j/99239932965?pwd=QXBSOXdsZGNEQ1NrT0M2emJGQk9BZz09

See you online! 

