Wishing You A Happy New Year

Once again, as I take a moment to look back at the year, I feel so lucky to be in good health and have the support of so many people in the USAF and around the world. I have traveled to so many seminars and continue to receive such a warm welcome. This of course inspires me to give as much as I possibly can to everyone on the mat, to show my appreciation for everyone who makes an effort to come and practice at these seminars.

I also know there are many people who can not attend seminars that often, but who show their dedication to their home dojo and their instructor. I hope everyone will continue to focus on their practice in a sincere way, and that we all look to grow in our aikido techniques, our budo principals, and our kindness towards each other as human beings in the year ahead.

All my best wishes for a wonderful new year.

Y. Yamada